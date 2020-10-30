Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 1,174 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,037 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $204.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.17 and a 200-day moving average of $199.79. The company has a market cap of $1,548.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

