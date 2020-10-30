Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,508 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 78,885 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $204.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,548.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

