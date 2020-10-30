Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,503 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $86,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $204.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.17 and its 200 day moving average is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,548.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

