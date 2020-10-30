Webster Bank N. A. Has $18.49 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,915 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $204.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,548.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

