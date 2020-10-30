Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Watson Rebecca

Watson Rebecca raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.6% of Watson Rebecca’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Watson Rebecca’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,633,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $204.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,548.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.