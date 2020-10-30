Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,660 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $204.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,548.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

