NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $108,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Paychex by 8.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,620,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129,034 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 516,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Paychex by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 23.8% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,542 shares of company stock worth $29,710,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

