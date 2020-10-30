Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 153 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,564 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 8.9% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

MSFT stock opened at $204.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,548.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

