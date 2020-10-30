Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $204.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,548.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

