NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $118,000 Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $290,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 10.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 115,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,387 shares of company stock worth $3,081,248. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.21.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.40. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

