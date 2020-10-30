Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.25 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $204.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,548.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

