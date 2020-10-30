1,217 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,425,000 after purchasing an additional 625,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,541,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY opened at $68.38 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Fastly news, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $2,853,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,243,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,021,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,895,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,200,402 shares of company stock worth $188,493,482. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

