1,217 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,425,000 after purchasing an additional 625,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,541,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY opened at $68.38 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Fastly news, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $2,853,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,243,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,021,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,895,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,200,402 shares of company stock worth $188,493,482. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 1,174 Shares of Microsoft Co.
Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 1,174 Shares of Microsoft Co.
Microsoft Co. Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC
Microsoft Co. Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC
Microsoft Co. Stake Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc
Microsoft Co. Stake Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co.
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co.
Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co.
Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co.
Microsoft Co. Holdings Trimmed by Bremer Bank National Association
Microsoft Co. Holdings Trimmed by Bremer Bank National Association


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report