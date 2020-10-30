NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,097,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

