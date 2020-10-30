NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 6,312 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $81,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.