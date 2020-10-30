Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $204.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,548.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

