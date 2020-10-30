NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $121,000 Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -522.83 and a beta of 0.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

