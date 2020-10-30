OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $204.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,548.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

