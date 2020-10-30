Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,737 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

MSFT stock opened at $204.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,548.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

