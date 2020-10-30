Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,334 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 103.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,247,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $196,688,000 after acquiring an additional 633,838 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 538,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,906,000 after acquiring an additional 151,962 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 33.3% in the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,187 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $204.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,548.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

