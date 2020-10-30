Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Lowered by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,646 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,363,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,596 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,700,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $72,497,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

