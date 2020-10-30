1,221 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Marriott International by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 77,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.65.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.