Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 21,333 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,333 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Discovery by 570.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Discovery by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DISCK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.