Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,955 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.4% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Shares of MSFT opened at $204.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,548.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

