Field & Main Bank Has $3.82 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $204.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,548.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

