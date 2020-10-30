Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $2.45 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sealed Air by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Sealed Air by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 30.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 13.3% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,095,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

