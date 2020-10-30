Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 4,675 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in United Airlines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 236,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Airlines by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $33.57 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

