NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $118,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 236,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 42,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Barclays downgraded United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

