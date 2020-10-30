NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

