Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Globe Life by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $747,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,690.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,100,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,452,607.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $9,045,900 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $79.77 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

