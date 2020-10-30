Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 39,800 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 161.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.20% of Dycom Industries worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

DY opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

