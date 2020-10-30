Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 1,884 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Assurant by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 134,336 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Assurant by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Assurant stock opened at $125.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $111.50. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.