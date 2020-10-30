Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.11

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and traded as low as $21.78. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 870 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oconee Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 18.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFED. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oconee Federal Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oconee Federal Financial by 28.7% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oconee Federal Financial by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

