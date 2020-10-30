Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 323.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $536,884,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,332,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,819,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

