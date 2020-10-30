Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases 27,163 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 303.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 237.9% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.02.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

