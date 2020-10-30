Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.2% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,420,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $615,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 68,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.02.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.