Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ledyard National Bank’s Largest Position

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,135 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,332,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,819,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,738 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 295,617 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.