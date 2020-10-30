Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Investors Research Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $621,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $127,410,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

