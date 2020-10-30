Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 441.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.