Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,858 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 9.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,332,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,819,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 295,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

