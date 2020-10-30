Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 303.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $621,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $127,410,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

