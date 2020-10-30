Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 237.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.