Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Invests $2.69 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Apple comprises 1.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

