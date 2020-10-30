Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 1,576,357 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 277.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,144,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576,357 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.8% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $248,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,332,235,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,819,485,000 after buying an additional 1,566,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.02.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.