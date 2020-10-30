Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 29,576 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 185.7% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.02.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

