RHS Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 304.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Apple by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

AAPL stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

