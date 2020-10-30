Swarthmore Group Inc. Acquires 1,914 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Apple by 80.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,621,000 after buying an additional 223,015 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.7% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Apple by 8.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,487,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $632,574,000 after buying an additional 201,823 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,652,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $928,737,000 after buying an additional 225,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 80,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

