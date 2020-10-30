Canandaigua National Corp Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 279.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,812 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Apple by 80.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,015 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.7% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Apple by 8.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,487,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $632,574,000 after acquiring an additional 201,823 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,588.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

