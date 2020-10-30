Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 307.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,360 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $536,884,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,332,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,819,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,738 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.02.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

