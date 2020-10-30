Virginia National Bank Acquires 2,175 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Virginia National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.4% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 237.9% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.