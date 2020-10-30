Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 237.9% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

